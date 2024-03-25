Mominul's resilience delaying the inevitable

Bangladesh are three wickets away from losing the first Test against Sri Lanka, heading into the lunch break on Day 4 on 129 for 7, with overnight batter Mominul Haque unbeaten on 46 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium today.

The Tigers lost the wicket of night-watchman Taijul Islam early in the day, with him getting trapped LBW for six, after the Tigers began the fourth day reeling on 47 for 5 chasing 511.

Miraz then joined Mominul and the duo showed some fight against the Sri Lankan pace trio, who have claimed all 17 Bangladesh wickets that have fallen so far in this match.

They had to endure pressure from the Sri Lankan pacers in the first hour but as time progressed batting seemingly got easier and the duo also began hitting some boundaries.

Miraz, who had moved on to 33 off 49 balls with the help of six fours, tried to hit one boundary too many as he edged a ball from Rajitha into the hands of captain Dhananjaya de Silva.

The wicket ended a 66-run stand, the Tiger's lone 50-plus partnership in the match so far.

Mominul continued his battle with Shoriful Islam (three) and the duo will continue their attempt to delay the inevitable defeat for the hosts in the second session.