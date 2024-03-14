‘Skiddy’ customer Tanzim makes his mark in first SL ODI

Ahead of the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto was asked whether Mustafizur Rahman was an automatic choice, a suggestion he declined and said did not apply to anyone in the team. With Mustafizur not making the lineup in the series opener in Chattogram yesterday, Tanzim Hasan Sakib responded with the ball and the rest of the bowling unit followed suit.

Opting to bat, Sri Lanka openers put Bangladesh bowlers under the cosh early but the bowlers responded well following the brisk start, putting Sri Lanka under pressure with wickets. Tanzim, however, was the star of the show.

It was a teasing length, more importantly the late seam movement away from the right-handed batter, which led to Avishka Fernando feeling for it and the outside-edge was taken by Mushfiqur Rahim behind the stumps, leading to Sri Lanka's first wicket after the openers piled up 71 inside 10 overs.

That he was a skiddy customer was evident when Pathum Nissanka was trying to play a pull but ended up toe-ending it to third-slip. Tanzim went on to get the third Lankan wicket too, with another outside edge, as he continued to cause trouble for the visitors with the off-stump line.

While Bangladesh bowlers often struggle on flat wickets, especially as they did in the recent World Cup, Tanzim's aggression allowed them to get out of a slippery slope at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. Taskin Ahmed responded after conceding runs early on and picked up three crucial wickets after a good partnership from Kusal Mendis and Janith Liyanage.

Tanzim's aggression was pivotal for the Tigers in finding a way back in the game. Abahani Limited coach Khaled Mahmud, who has coached the young pacer in Dhaka Premier League, admires that facet.

"In one word it's aggressive; how I like them to be. A fast bowler should be like Tanzim and from a young age. He bowls with aggression and wants to take on the challenge and against every other opponent he wants to fight," Mahmud told members of the media when asked to define Tanzim yesterday at Mirpur Academy Ground in Mirpur.

"I remember last year we won a match against Prime Bank with him in the side. The way he bowled at the flat wicket, he was just bowling bouncers to get them out. Those were top-order batters and we know that top players play from Prime Bank. He is a real fighter," Mahmud added.

More than replacing someone like Mustafizur, Mahmud feels taking time to get into the side is good for the youngster.

"Of course. I feel that he is learning and taking his time getting into the side. It's not like constantly giving opportunities would have worked out. Mustafizur, Taskin are proven bowlers for Bangladesh and so it's not a matter of them going away. Shoriful and Sakib are of the same batch and age. Shoriful got in earlier and maybe Sakib got it in a little later but slowly he will get matches and build confidence," he said.

Using the wicket is an aspect that Bangladesh bowling unit has been working on. When not much movement is on offer, it is what can make the difference. Mahmud identified that like Taskin, Tanzim uses the seam to get extra zip. "They are not floating the ball, they hit the deck hard. Very fast [off the pitch]. He [Tanzim] is a skidder. It doesn't appear like that from his height but he can bowl fast," he added.

From here on, Bangladesh pacers will certainly look to replicate their form found in this match as Sri Lanka, who threatened to score 300-plus at one stage, were restricted to 255 all out.