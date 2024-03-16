Day-game will benefit bowlers: Sakib 

As impressive as he was in Bangladesh's win in the first ODI against Sri Lanka on Wednesday, pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib was largely ineffective in the second of the three-match series in Chattogram yesterday.

Dew has played a pivotal factor in the assistance that bowlers can extract from the wickets at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium and teams bowling in the second innings under lights have found it difficult to disturb the batters and curb runflow in the first two ODIs. Bangladesh bowlers suffered the same hapless fate as the Lankans in the first ODI when the hosts tasted the full effect of dew on the ground after the lights came on which rendered the Tigers' bowling attack toothless after an initial flourish.

Bangladesh posted 286 for seven batting first but failed to defend the total largely due to a 185-run stand between Pathum Nissanka and Charith Asalanka.

The Tigers picked up three wickets inside the Powerplay to have the Lankans three down for 60 after 10 but failed to take a wicket for the next 30 overs as Nissanka and Asalanka bossed proceedings which bridged the visitors to a three-wicket victory that levelled the series after the Tigers clinched the first game.

Sakib starred with three wickets in the first ODI when Bangladesh bowled during the daytime but returned one wicket for 65 runs from his 10 overs in the second ODI. Ahead of the series decider on Monday which will be a day game, Sakib hoped for a much more even challenge for the bowlers who will not have to tackle the interference from the dew that sets upon the ground during the evening.

"I think the bowlers can give their 100 percent in the day match. It will be even for the bowlers of both teams in terms of the condition of the wicket as well as the outfield (due to the absence of dew). When there is dew, you can't really grip the ball and it slips. It also comes onto the bat very easily. The third ODI being a day game will be a plus point for the bowlers," Sakib said in a video published on Bangladesh Cricket Board's official Facebook page.

"The wicket was comparatively better yesterday [in the second ODI] and there was dew late in the game. The ball was coming onto the bat very easily and that one partnership (between Pathum Nissanka and Charith Asalanka) made the scenario difficult for us. We were hoping for a breakthrough but they batted really well. I think we could've defended it if we got a breakthrough," Sakib added.

In the series opener, Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto and batter Mushfiqur Rahim dominated with a 165-run stand under lights as the Tigers chased down 255 to go 1-0 up in the series. Dew played a part in making the chase easier in the latter stages as the bowlers could extract very little from the wicket to disturb the batters.

"We knew that with the new ball, it's quite hard so I just backed my skill and took a little bit of time. Later on, the wicket was very easy because of the dew," Shanto said in the post-match interview on Wednesday.