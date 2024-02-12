Cricket
Star Sports Report 
Mon Feb 12, 2024 09:12 PM
Last update on: Mon Feb 12, 2024 09:30 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Tanzim Sakib, Hridoy get rewarded with BCB’s central contract

Star Sports Report 
Mon Feb 12, 2024 09:12 PM Last update on: Mon Feb 12, 2024 09:30 PM
Photos: FACEBOOK

 

Bangladesh batter Towhid Hridoy and pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib made their way into Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) central contract on Monday. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

BCB announced that it had approved central contracts of 21 players across three formats following a board meeting at the BCB headquarters in Mirpur. 

Hridoy and Sakib were the newest inclusions, with the former getting contracted into both the white-ball formats, while the latter being brought into ODIs.  

Sakib's inclusion comes following impressive performances on winning causes in the past year. However, he came under fire over misogynistic social media posts condemning working women, just days after making a brilliant international debut against India in the 2023 Asia Cup.

Former ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal, who had Test and ODI contracts, was excluded from all formats. Mosaddek Hossain also did not get a contract.   

Pacer Taskin Ahmed was left out from Tests as he is going through injury management which demands a decrease in his workload.

Newly appointed all-format captain of Bangladesh Najmul Hossain Shanto and in-form pacer Shoriful Islam were the two new inclusions into the list of players who have been contracted for all three formats along with Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das, and Mehedi Hasan Miraz. 
 

Related topic:
Tanzim Hasan SakibBCBBangladesh cricket teamShakib Al Hasan \Najmul Hossain Shanto
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Mahedi Hasan

A calculated gamble 

BCB following ‘conservative approach’ for Shakib’s eye treatment 

2w ago
Shakib signs two-year deal with Sheikh Jamal DC

Shakib signs two-year deal with Sheikh Jamal DC 

BCB to focus on issues held up by polls

Early exit on cards for BCB boss Papon

|রাজনীতি

বিএনপি ভুল রাজনীতির চোরাবালিতে আটকে গেছে: ওবায়দুল কাদের

বিএনপির লিফলেট বিতরণ কর্মসূচিকে "নেই কাজ তো খই ভাজ" হিসেবে আখ্যা দিয়েছেন আওয়ামী লীগ সাধারণ সম্পাদক এবং সড়ক পরিবহন ও সেতু মন্ত্রী ওবায়দুল কাদের। আজ সোমবার দুপুরে সচিবালয়ে নিজ দপ্তরে সংবাদ...

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাণিজ্য

হাঁড়িভাঙ্গা আম ও মুক্তাগাছার মণ্ডাসহ ৪ পণ্যের জিআই স্বীকৃতি

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification