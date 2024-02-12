Tanzim Sakib, Hridoy get rewarded with BCB’s central contract

Bangladesh batter Towhid Hridoy and pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib made their way into Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) central contract on Monday.

BCB announced that it had approved central contracts of 21 players across three formats following a board meeting at the BCB headquarters in Mirpur.

Hridoy and Sakib were the newest inclusions, with the former getting contracted into both the white-ball formats, while the latter being brought into ODIs.

Sakib's inclusion comes following impressive performances on winning causes in the past year. However, he came under fire over misogynistic social media posts condemning working women, just days after making a brilliant international debut against India in the 2023 Asia Cup.

Former ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal, who had Test and ODI contracts, was excluded from all formats. Mosaddek Hossain also did not get a contract.

Pacer Taskin Ahmed was left out from Tests as he is going through injury management which demands a decrease in his workload.

Newly appointed all-format captain of Bangladesh Najmul Hossain Shanto and in-form pacer Shoriful Islam were the two new inclusions into the list of players who have been contracted for all three formats along with Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das, and Mehedi Hasan Miraz.

