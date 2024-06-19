T20 World Cup 2024
ICC
Wed Jun 19, 2024 12:12 AM
Last update on: Wed Jun 19, 2024 12:21 AM

Most Viewed

T20 World Cup 2024

Bangladesh seamer Sakib reprimanded for violation of ICC Code of Conduct

ICC
Wed Jun 19, 2024 12:12 AM Last update on: Wed Jun 19, 2024 12:21 AM
PHOTO: ICC

Bangladesh seamer Tanzim Hasan Sakib has been fined 15 percent of his match fee for his code of conduct violation on Sunday.

The incident took place in the third over of the Nepal chase, where amidst a spirited spell Tanzim had a mid-pitch conversation with Nepal skipper Rohit Paudel.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Tanzim bowled exceptionally well in the game and finished with a match-winning spell of 4/7. Bangladesh took the game by 21 runs.

Tanzim was found to have breached Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person (including a spectator during an International Match".

The charges were levelled by on-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Sam Nogajski, along with third umpire Jayaraman Madanagopal and fourth umpire Kumar Dharmasena.

Tanzim admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, and there was no need for a formal hearing.

Bangladesh's win over Nepal ensured their progression to the Super Eight stage of the event, with their next match coming against Australia in Antigua on Thursday.

Related topic:
Tanzim Hasan SakibT20 World CupICC T20 World Cup 2024
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Rauf responds to family insults in Florida fan encounter

6h ago

‘Skiddy’ customer Tanzim makes his mark in first SL ODI

3m ago
Shaheen Shah Afridi, Babar Azam

Babar should’ve supported Shaheen as captain, says Afridi

3d ago

Is there a problem with the world of cricket?

2d ago

Eliminated New Zealand thrash Uganda

3d ago
|রাজনীতি

বাংলাদেশের ভেতর দিয়ে ভারতের রেল যোগাযোগ পরিকল্পনা নিয়ে বিএনপির উদ্বেগ

শিলিগুড়ি করিডোর দিয়ে ২২ কিলোমিটার পথ বাইপাস করে বাংলাদেশের ভেতর দিয়ে রেললাইন বসানো হবে বলে ভারতের গণমাধ্যমে খবর প্রকাশিত হয়েছে।

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

সিলেট-সুনামগঞ্জে বন্যা পরিস্থিতির অবনতি

৮ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification