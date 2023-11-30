Shanto shows captaincy mettle

In his first stint as on-field captain in a Test match, Najmul Hossain Shanto was able to leave his mark on yesterday's proceedings, with especially how he rotated the bowlers and changed the field to match his team's ploys against New Zealand batters.

Bangladesh would be satisfied with the proceedings at the end of second day, despite letting slip many of the opportunities that were created, having picked up eight wickets to leave the visitors trailing by 44 runs.

It appeared Shanto got decisions right from the onset. With just one pacer in Shoriful Islam, he asked Mehedi Miraz to partner Shoriful with the new ball.

Operating against two left-handed openers, Miraz began with a slip and a short-leg, an indication that Bangladesh expected things to happen with the new ball. Miraz went on to bowl nine overs on the trot.

Shoriful, meanwhile, after an expensive first over, gradually settled in a line in the corridor of uncertainty and troubled Devon Conway to no end with an attacking field in place.

Shanto's first-change option in Taijul Islam would reap the reward of early pressure in his first over, getting Tom Latham's wicket with the batter getting a top-edge to short-fine leg.

The offensive field settings, unusual for Bangladesh in Tests for long periods, were a feature of the day. Youngster Shahadat Hossain Dipu took a fantastic catch leaping to his right at short-leg to remove Conway off Miraz as the ball took the inside-edge and leaped up.

That attacking field-setting did not change altogether even when set batters were at the crease. Shoriful was eventually rewarded in his second spell as he sent back Henry Nicholls to break a sturdy 54-run stand.

A heavy leg-side field was also seen when Nayeem Hasan was operating against right-handers. Shanto kept gaps open on the off-side to induce drives and open the gap between bat and pad.

Even the usually composed Kane Williamson was forced into an error in the 49th over. With Tea approaching, the right-hander played a sweep-pull to Nayeem Hasan with Taijul positioned at mid-wicket. Taijul would, however, let it slip.

Shanto devised another field change, asking Shoriful to come forward a bit further from backward square-leg in the 59th over -- an instruction he did not quite follow. Consequently, in the 71st over, Shoriful was just inches short of taking what would have been an easy catch and Williamson survived Nayeem yet again.

Even Mominul Haque rolled his arm to remove Glenn Phillips and break the 78-run stand with Williamson. Taijul later made amends by castling Williamson but not before the batting maestro got his 29th Test ton.

Outgoing spin-coach Rangana Herath commended Shanto's captaincy at the end of the day's proceedings.

"He managed well to change up those bowlers. I think he created those angles [making batters play to the field and provide chances]," Herath said.

Shanto's confident demeanour in the pre-match press conference extended to his first day as on-field captain, setting the tone for a collective success in their first assignment of the third ICC World Test Championship cycle.