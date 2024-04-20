Cricket
Cricketers back at BNS

Bangladesh national team cricketers used the newly installed tracks at the Bangabandhu National Stadium (BNS) as part of a fitness drill ahead of the Tigers' home series against Zimbabwe next month. This was the first time in 19 years that the BNS has been used for any national cricketing activities since the country's cricket had moved to the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in 2005. About 35 cricketers, who are in and around the national side, took part in this fitness drill which was supervised by the national team strength & conditioning coach Nathan Kiely. Photos: Firoz Ahmed

 

Related topic:
Bangabandhu National StadiumBNSSher-e Bangla National Cricket StadiumMirpurBCBBangladesh Cricket BoardBangladesh cricket team
