Nayeem available for Mirpur Test despite finger injury

Nayeem Hasan
Nayeem Hasan looks at his right index finger after suffering an injury during training on Tuesday. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Off-spinner Nayeem Hasan suffered a finger injury during training in Mirpur today. Nayeem was batting during an indoor net session when he suffered the injury to his right index finger. He got out of the nets immediately as medical staff treated him, with his finger bleeding.

However, Nayeem's injury is not serious and he is available for selection for the upcoming Test in Mirpur, informed Bangladesh Cricket Board's medical team to The Daily Star today. 

Bangladesh will start the second Test against New Zealand in Dhaka tomorrow and Nayeem was a key figure in the Sylhet Test, which the Tigers won by 150 runs.

Nayeem had kept things tight with the ball, bagging one wicket for 73 runs in the first innings before getting two more wickets in the second innings for 40 runs in 17 overs.

Coach Chandika Hathurusingha said that he was very impressed with Nayeem while talking at the press conference earlier today.

"He is the highest wicket-taker in the NCL. He is coming with confidence and good rhythm. We saw that in the game. He played his role perfectly. At times he attacked, at times he was the defensive bowler. He created a lot of doubt in batters' minds. He actually got a reaction out of someone like Kane Williamson. I was very impressed with him," Hathurusingha said.

