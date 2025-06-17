Fresh Test dawn beckons Tigers and Lions in Galle

As the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle begins today, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will look to rebuild and rise in Galle.

For Bangladesh, the 2023–25 cycle marked a step forward. After finishing bottom in the first two editions, the Tigers climbed to seventh last season, winning four matches -- including three rare away Test victories in a single year, a feat previously unmatched in their 25-year Test history.

Yet, progress was uneven. Their away form surged, but home performances faltered -- managing just one win from six home Tests. It was a stark reminder of how misleading momentum can be.

Najmul Hossain Shanto, who captained most of the previous cycle, returns at the helm with his leadership extended for another year. The core squad remains largely unchanged, and the task is clear: to build on last season's promise and aim even higher.

However, a repeat of past batting woes could stall that ambition. Bangladesh failed to cross 200 in 13 innings and managed scores above 300 in just four out of 24. Shanto admitted as much in yesterday's pre-match press conference, stressing the need for discipline and adaptability in a venue known to challenge batters and favour spinners.

"I think there are many cricketers who have the experience of playing in this condition," Shanto said.

"If they can use their experience, I think it will be good for us. But I think we need to play good cricket here.

"I think the batters will have the challenge. The spinners can take a lot of wickets here. If you see, there can be a lot of runs here in the first two to three days. There will be challenges in all conditions but it's important how much we enjoy those," opined the Bangladesh captain, adding that the Tigers will be waiting for recovering Mehidy Hasan Miraz until the very end before forming their playing eleven against a team they have beaten only once in 26 attempts.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, are entering a new phase of their own. Though the Lions narrowly missed out on a place in the last WTC final -- undone by key lapses at crucial moments -- they remain a formidable home force.

Now, under Dhananjaya de Silva's leadership, they begin a transition. The squad features six uncapped players, with prospects like wicket-keeper Lahiru Udara, allrounders Sonal Dinusha and Tharindu Rathnayake stepping into the spotlight. The changes follow the retirement of former captain Dimuth Karunaratne, while veteran Angelo Mathews is set to bow out after the first Test.

"We had one hand on a spot in the final but a few brain fades at crunch moments cost us dearly," Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya told reporters.

"We've learnt our lessons. A strong home start lays the foundation for success on the road."