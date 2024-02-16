Shakib, Mahedi help Rangpur to 18–run win over Chattogram 

Rangpur Riders all-rounders Shakib Al Hasan and Mahedi Hasan yet again delivered with bat and bowl to help their side to an 18-run win over Chattogram Challengers in Chattogram on Friday.

Shakib smashed three sixes and five fours for his 39-ball 62 and Mahedi powered four sixes in a blistering 17-ball 34 to power Rangpur to 187 for eight.

In reply, Chattogram were pegged back by Rangpur's Dwaine Pretorius, who used the new ball to great effect, removing Chattogram's first three batters inside the Powerplay.

Mahedi came back to pick up a couple of scalps helping Rangpur restrict Chattogram to 169 for six.

Rangpur did, however, face a late scare as Chattogram all-rounder Romario Shepherd bludgeoned six sixes and five fours in an unbeaten 30-ball 66-run blitz.

Rangpur, who have already confirmed a playoff spot, extended their stay at the top with 16 points on the board.