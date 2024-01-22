Zadran cameo powers Chattogram to win in biting cold

Najibullah Zadran's late blitz helped Chattogram Challengers to a comfortable six-wicket win against Durdanto Dhaka in the Bangladesh Premier League at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka today.

Zadran hit an unbeaten 19-ball 32 after Tanzid Hasan Tamim made 49 off 40 balls as Chattogram reached 137-4 in 18.2 overs.

Earlier, concussion substitute Lasith Croopsulle made 46 off 31 balls to take Dhaka to 136-8 after they were stuttering at 33-4 in 7.5 overs.

This is Chattogram's second win in three games and Dhaka's first defeat after coming out on top in their opening fixture against Comilla Victorians.