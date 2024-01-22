Cricket
Star Sports Report
Mon Jan 22, 2024 05:36 PM
Last update on: Mon Jan 22, 2024 05:56 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Zadran cameo powers Chattogram to win in biting cold

Star Sports Report
Mon Jan 22, 2024 05:36 PM Last update on: Mon Jan 22, 2024 05:56 PM
Najibullah Zadran
Chattogram Challengers batter Najibullah Zadran. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Najibullah Zadran's late blitz helped Chattogram Challengers to a comfortable six-wicket win against Durdanto Dhaka in the Bangladesh Premier League at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka today.

Zadran hit an unbeaten 19-ball 32 after Tanzid Hasan Tamim made 49 off 40 balls as Chattogram reached 137-4 in 18.2 overs.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Earlier, concussion substitute Lasith Croopsulle made 46 off 31 balls to take Dhaka to 136-8 after they were stuttering at 33-4 in 7.5 overs.

This is Chattogram's second win in three games and Dhaka's first defeat after coming out on top in their opening fixture against Comilla Victorians.

Related topic:
cricketNajibullah ZadranBPLChattogram ChallengersDurdanto Dhaka
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Bangladesh Under-19 cricket team

Young Tigers send India to bat in U19 World Cup

2d ago
Shoaib Malik

'Newly-wed' Shoaib Malik in action for Barishal

2d ago

Rangpur brush aside Chattogram with seven-wicket win 

Lasith Croopsulle

Dhaka send concussion sub outside of players’ list, stir fresh controversy in BPL

3h ago

Chattogram end winless run with Dhaka win 

|অর্থনীতি

জুলাই-সেপ্টেম্বর প্রান্তিকে বিদেশি বিনিয়োগ ৩৬ শতাংশ কমেছে

বাংলাদেশের আর্থিক হিসাবে যে ঘাটতি দেখা দিয়েছে তার অন্যতম প্রধান কারণ এফডিআই কমে যাওয়া।

৫ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

যত দ্রুত সম্ভব দ্রব্যমূল্য নিয়ন্ত্রণে সরকার কার্যকরী উদ্যোগ নিবে: কাদের

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification