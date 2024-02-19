Shoriful hopes to carry over BPL form into T20 World Cup

Durdanto Dhaka pacer Shoriful Islam has had a terrific Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) season individually and hopes that his good form with the ball will help him to be at his best during the forthcoming ICC Twenty20 World Cup in June.

Shoriful is leading the wicket-takers list in this year's BPL, having taken 22 wickets in 12 matches at an average of just 15.86.

He is head and shoulders above of all the other bowlers in the tournament, with second highest-wicket-taker Rangpur Riders' off-spin bowling all-rounder Mahedi Hasan having 15 wickets to hid name.

Shoriful said the key to his success has been sticking to his process and putting an extra emphasis on T20s.

"As a bowler, you can have a bad day but I always follow my process, keep doing the basics right and don't think about the outcome," the pacer told The Daily Star.

"Since we are playing T20s now, my focus is to bowl accordingly. Keeping the upcoming T20 World Cup later this year in mind, I am looking to develop myself to perform for my country," he added.

Despite his impressive run, his side Dhaka had a horrible tournament, losing 11 games straight after winning their first match to finish at the bottom of the seven-team points-table.

Shoriful was naturally disappointed by the poor result of the team and rued not being able to win a few games for Dhaka.

"It's always disappointing when you are on the losing side even if you performed well. As a cricketer, my aim is to win matches for my team and contribute. If we could have won a few more matches, it would have felt better."