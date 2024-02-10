Rangpur breach the 200-run mark in BPL

The ongoing edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) finally witnessed a 200-plus total, as Rangpur Riders posted 211-3 against Chattogram Challengers at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka today.

Rangpur's new foreign recruits, South Africa's Reeza Hendricks and New Zealand's Jimmy Neesham, powered the side to a daunting total, with Reeza making 58 off 41 balls and Neesham hitting a 26-ball 51.

Caption Nurul Hasan Sohan also chipped in with a handy 31 off 21 balls while Shakib Al Hasan made 27 off 16 balls as the 200-run barrier finally got breached in the 27th match of the tournament.

Earlier, Rangpur had won the toss and opted to bat first.