Bangladesh three down inside 10 overs

Zimbabwe won the toss and sent Bangladesh to bat first

Bangladesh lost their third wicket, with Tanzid Hasan Tamim departing for 21 off 22 balls, as they have reached 63-3 at the halfway point of their innings in the third T20I against Zimbabwe at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram today.

Tanzid came down the track and tried to hit Faraz Akram for a six over mid-wicket but got caught well inside the ropes by Clive Madande.

Jaker Ali (one) has now joined Towhid Hridoy, who has moved onto 18 off 15 balls.

Liton, Shanto gone inside Powerplay

Bangladesh made a poor start with the bat in the third Twenty20 International against Zimbabwe, losing Liton Das and skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto in the Powerplay with 42 runs on the board at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram today.

Liton Das was the first to depart in the fourth over after making 12 off 15 balls as the batter hit the ball onto his stumps while attempting a scoop shot against Blessing Muzarabani, after failing to hit the same shot in the previous two deliveries.

Skipper Shanto, who also has been short of runs in recent times, was bowled for just four in the following over by his counterpart Sikandar Raza, failing to read an arm delivery which crashed onto his stumps.

Opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim and Towhid Hridoy were batting on 15 and four respectively, trying to repair the early damage.

Sakib, Tanvir come in as Bangladesh sent to bat

Bangladesh lost the toss and were sent to bat first in the third Twenty20 International against Zimbabwe at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram today,

The Tigers had batted second in the first two T20Is, both of which they won quite convincingly thanks to their bowlers.

Both sides made two changes in their playing elevens. Bangladesh dropped all-rounder Mahedi Hasan and pacer Shoriful Islam to make way for left-arm spinner Tanvir Islam and pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib respectively.

Zimbabwe, on the other hand, have replaced Richard Ngarava, Ainsley Ndlovu in favour of Wellington Masakadza, Faraz Akram respectively.

The hosts have a chance to seal the series today as a win would give them an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Liton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali (wk), Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rishad Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Tanvir Islam

Zimbabwe: Joylord Gumbie(w), Tadiwanashe Marumani, Craig Ervine, Brian Bennett, Sikandar Raza(c), Clive Madande, Johnathan Campbell, Faraz Akram, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, Wellington Masakadza