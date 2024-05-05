PM meets Bangladesh and India women's cricket teams

A delegation of Bangladesh women cricketers who will take part in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup-2024, today met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Gono Bhaban.

Youth and Sports minister Nazmul Hassan Papon, MP, ICC's Chief Executive Officer Geoffrey John Allardice, Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana Joty and India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur were part of the delegation.

The Prime Minister took part in a photo session with the delegation, PM's Deputy Press Secretary KM Shakhawat Moon told a news briefing.

The Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will be held in Bangladesh from October 3 to October 20.

Ten nations, including hosts Bangladesh, reigning champions Australia, England and India will participate in the tournament.

Bangladesh will hosting the tournament for the second time after 2014.