When opener Dilara Akter provided a fine start in the Powerplay, it appeared that the Bangladesh women's cricket team would finally be able to turn back the tide in their batting department.

However, poor batting in the middle and death overs let down the hosts as India went on to win the third Twenty20 International by seven wickets at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium yesterday to take an unassailable 3-0 lead with two games still to go.

Dilara started the Powerplay well and showed her ability to pick up boundaries in a 27-ball 39. But following the 46-run opening stand between Dilara and Murshida Khatun (nine off 16), no considerable partnerships developed.

Captain Nigar Sultana Joty struck 28 off 36 but the fall of Sobhana Mostary (15 off 20) and Fahima Khatun (0) in consecutive deliveries in the 14th over did not allow the Tigresses to get the scoring-rate up as they ended on 117 for 8.

"We started well in the powerplay and then we started to lose wickets back-to-back. Also, we could not finish well in the 15-20 overs," Joty said at the post-match presentation ceremony after Bangladesh's sixth successive loss in T20Is.

"This team has been doing well for the last six months and we are going through a tough time right now. Still, I think we should keep ourselves calm, believe in ourselves and focus on the process," she added.

Joty praised Dilara's knock but wished, "She could have gone further and picked up her first 50."

India openers Smriti Mandhana (47 off 42) and Shafali Verma picked up 59 runs in the Powerplay, punishing the Bangladesh bowling.

The opening duo put up a 91-run stand before Shafali departed to a brilliant one-handed caught and bowled effort from Ritu Moni after a 38-ball 51.

India lost two more wickets but sailed home in 18.3 overs.

"The bowlers are doing well but the batting department is letting us down. Still, the way we bowled in the Powerplay was a matter of concern. After powerplay, we bowled really well. Nahida [Akter] and the other bowlers made a good comeback at the end of the innings," Joty said, hoping for a better showing in the remaining games.