Bangladesh A complete T20 WC tune-up with series win in Sri Lanka 

Bangladesh Women's A team bowlers stood out in the final T20 of the five-match series against Sri Lankan A to help their side register an eight-wicket win and clinch a 4-1 series win at the Colts in Colombo today.

Skipper Rabeya Khan finished as the top performer with the ball as she claimed three wickets for seven runs in 3.2 overs, while Marufa Akter, Nahida Akter and Fahima Khatun took two wickets each as the visitors bundled out the hosts for just 54 in 16.2 overs after electing to bowl first.

Chethana Vimukthi, who came to bat at nine for Sri Lanka, was the highest scorer with 11 runs as no other batter could reach double figures.

Bangladesh, in reply, lost two of their wickets -- Shathi Rani (0) and Murshida Khatun (3) – inside the first two overs but an unbeaten partnership of 53 runs between Dilara Akter (33 off 34 balls) and Nigar Sultana Joty (14 off 25 balls) guided the visitors past the target in 11.4 overs.

Earlier in the week, Bangladesh succumbed to a 19-run defeat in the fourth match. Before that, Bangladesh won the opening three matches to seal the victory with two matches to spare.

The visitors also won the preceding two-match one-day series by a 1-0 margin after they beat the hosts by seven wickets in the curtailed second match. The first match was washed out due to rain.

The Rabeya-led side are scheduled to return home tomorrow.

However, three of the coaching staff members – head coach Hashan Tillakaratne, spin bowling coach Dinuk Sulaksana Hettiarachchi and physio Tasneem Yusuf – who are Sri Lankans, will be returning to Dhaka at a later date as they will cast their votes in the Sri Lankan presidential election, scheduled on September 21.