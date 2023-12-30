North clinch second BCL title

Shahadat Hossain Dipu's unbeaten century went in vain as North Zone retained the Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) one-day version title beating East Zone by four wickets in the final at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur today.

Pritom Kumar top-scored with 76 off 86 balls featuring six fours and a six and skipper Akbar Ali remained unbeaten on 50 as North chased down a target of 276 runs with four wickets and 38 balls to spare.

Despite a flying start, North at one point were 88 for four inside 13 overs. Pritom, along with Akbar, then added crucial 90 runs stand for the fifth wicket, laying the platform for victory.

Earlier, East posted 275 for six after being sent in to bat. Dipu, who recently made his Test debut for Bangladesh, remained unbeaten on 113 off 122 balls – his innings featuring nine fours and two sixes. Opener Parvez Hossain Emon scored 73 off 89.

Nahid Rana was the chief destroyer with the ball for North as the right-arm pacer registered his maiden five-wicket haul in List A competition.