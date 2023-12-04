'Poor' NCL umpires pulled out from BCL

Umpire Rod Tucker checks the light during day three of the third Test cricket match between New Zealand and South Africa at Seddon Park in Hamilton on March 27, 2017. Photo: AFP

The umpiring controversy in the recently-concluded National Cricket League had resulted in BCB Umpires' Committee open a fact-finding body.

It has been learnt that evidence of poor umpiring was found and the BCB has pulled out six umpires from the Bangladesh Cricket League, which starts today.

The six umpires in question are Syed Mozahiduzzaman Swapan, Mohammad Wahid, Joynal Abedin, Shyful Islam Jewel, Shafiuddin Ahmed Babu and Asad Ur Rahman.

The umpires have been officiating for a long time but their on-field decisions have often been questioned by the players.

"We have checked the videos and have asked the umpires for explanation. The process is still ongoing and we found that some of the decisions were wrong. They have been pulled out from BCL and any decision would be taken once the whole fact-finding process is completed," BCB umpires' committee chairman Iftekhar Ahmed Mithu told The Daily Star today.

It was learnt that the umpires in question will not be officiating in any matches until the fact-finding committee completes its work.