Amite ton lights up final day

East Zone's top-order batter Amite Hasan notched up his seventh first-class ton on Day 4 of his side's Bangladesh Cricket League 2023-24 encounter against South Zone at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram yesterday.

Amite put away 10 fours and a six for his 102-run knock as East declared their second innings at 249 for six after they piled on 402 in their first innings, giving South a 370-run target.

After bundling out South for 282 on the previous day, East lost both their openers and night-watchman Nasum Ahmed for nought having faced five overs as they went to stumps on three down for one run.

An 85-run stand by Amite and Shamsur Rahman, who scored 67, steadied the ship for East as they declared after playing 67.3 overs.

South's Anamul Haque Bijoy scored 55 in their reply and after 16 overs, the match was drawn with South on 80 for the loss of three.

East's Nasum added two wickets to his five-wicket-haul in the first innings and with seven in the match, he was adjudged the player of the match.

The other match between Central Zone and North Zone was also drawn at the Sylhet Academy Ground.

North's top-scorer of the match Towhid Hridoy got dismissed for 165, having added 33 runs to his overnight tally of 132 to help his side to 277 in reply to Central's first-innings total of 281.

Central openers Naim Shiekh and Rony Talukdar put on a 54-run stand taking 11 overs after which the match was drawn.