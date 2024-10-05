Hridoy predicts slow Gwalior pitch as Bangladesh gear up for India T20Is

Bangladesh batter Towhid Hridoy [R] listens to coach Chandika Hathurusingha during team training at the Shrimant Madhavrao Stadium in Gwalior on October 05, 2024, on the eve of their first of three T20Is against India. Photo: BCB

Bangladesh middle-order batter Towhid Hridoy is expecting the pitch in Gwalior, where his side play the first T20I match against India tomorrow, to be slow.

The Tigers today took part in their third practice session at the Shrimant Madhavrao Stadium, hosting its first international match.

"T20 is a game of runs, every team want to score runs. But no international match has happened here, it is a new venue. We don't know what the condition will be," Hridoy told reporters.

"Looking at the practice wicket, I feel it is a slow pitch. On such wickets, chances of having a high-scoring game are very less. No IPL (Indian Premier League) match has also happened here," he added.

Hridoy stressed Bangladesh are here to win the T20 series, though they will miss the services of champion all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who recently retired from T20 cricket.

"Pressure is always there. But if we think about that, then we will not be able to perform well, our focus is always on the process and how to perform. Shakib bhai is not there, we will miss him, but everyone has to go one day. We are hopeful we will be able to beat them," said the 23-year-old.

Organisers of tomorrow's match are working on a war footing to get the stadium ready for its international debut. While the outfield is ready in the newly-built facility, the organisers are busy giving finishing touches to the work going on in the stands and around the stadium.

On entering the stadium, one could see work going on at a frenetic pace a day before the match. The Madhya Pradesh State Cricket Association has flown in a team from its hub in Indore to ensure a smooth operation.

"We have been here for more than a week. It takes more time to get work done in Gwalior compared to Indore. The elevators in one of the stands got installed only this morning. Thank God, it is a day-and-night game, otherwise fans would have a tough time sitting in stands without a roof," said an official.