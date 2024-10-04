Protests prohibited to ensure peaceful Bangladesh-India T20I clash in Gwalior

Two days ahead of the opening fixture of the three-match T20I series between India and Bangladesh is held in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, the district magistrate of Gwalior has clamped prohibitory orders, banning protests and the circulation of inflammatory material, especially on social media, to maintain peace and ensure an incident-free match.

The Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior will host the match, marking the return of international cricket there after a gap of 14 years. Around 1,600 policemen are being deployed for security and traffic management.

Gwalior district magistrate and collector Ruchika Chauhan issued the prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which replaced the British-era Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in July, on the recommendation of the Superintendent of Police, officials said.

The prohibitory orders, which will be in force until October 7, come ahead of a 'Gwalior bandh' call given by the Hindu Mahasabha on the match day (October 6) and protests by other outfits. The right-wing outfit on Wednesday staged a protest demanding the cancellation of Sunday's match over "atrocities" committed on Hindus in Bangladesh following the change of guard in that country on August 5.

As per the prohibitory orders, any person within the district limits will face action if he or she, via social media platforms, disrupts the international match or incites religious sentiments. Banners, posters, cut-outs, flags, and other items with objectionable or inflammatory content have been banned.

Demonstrations and effigy burning, among other things, at private or public places will not be allowed during the period, according to the administration.

Moreover, gatherings of five or more people, carrying firearms, blunt and sharp-edged weapons like swords and spears are also prohibited. The use of inflammable substances such as kerosene, petrol, and acid has also been banned within a radius of 200 metres of all buildings.