Heat and scenic views await Gwalior stadium’s debut

The area around Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior, set to stage the first of three T20Is between Bangladesh and hosts India, is on "high security alert" ahead of the venue's first-ever international exposure.

Built in the middle of nowhere, between the mountains and hills of Madhya Pradesh, the stadium has a no-entry policy unless proper gate passes or IDs are presented. Cars were seen turning around some four kilometres away from the main entrance, where checkposts have been set up to cordon off the area.

Security officers were overheard saying, "High security alert, so you understand we have to check," before allowing a cab carrying media personnel to pass.

While Bangladesh are set to be part of the scenic stadium's history, they will be feeling the heat in Gwalior while also adjusting to life without ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan in the shortest format.

The Tigers arrived to train yesterday at 1 pm under severely hot conditions. Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, and Shoriful Islam were bowling in the heat, acclimatising to the conditions. Ebadot, brought with the squad to regain his rhythm, was soon seen signalling six after being hit for a big one.

Hashwardhan Singh, a young bowler from Gwalior, had been chosen to bowl in the Bangladesh nets. He told this reporter that he was keen to meet Taskin Ahmed and pick his brain on fast bowling. All the net bowlers were slightly disappointed Shakib wasn't there. "Everyone will be a little disappointed, Shakib is a big player, a legend," he said.

Mountains rise like terraces surrounding the stadium. A modern facility is in the works, including a new press box. However, ahead of this special occasion, with all tickets sold out, the venue is still undergoing work: elevators are being installed, cables are being dragged, and TVs are being set up in the press box as preparations continue with just three days left.

Just like the stadium itself, the visitors face a refurbishing task on their hands. Several new prospects are being tested, starting in Gwalior. Mehedi Hasan Miraz, dropped from the recent T20I World Cup, has been recalled; and the all-rounder role will be his, with responsibility rising several notches.

Tanzid Hasan Tamim, meanwhile, was hitting several big ones on the ground. As the Tigers' transformation continues, a cricket-crazy nation awaits its own heroes, with world champions India also on the cusp of a new era.