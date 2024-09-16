Fixtures: Bangladesh tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's Liton Das and Mehedi Hasan Miraz [R] in their first practice session of India tour at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on September 16, 2024, ahead of the first Test. Photo: Tamil Nadu Cricket Association

Bangladesh's Test campaign is set to resume with a two-match away series against India, starting with the first Test at Chennai's iconic Chepauk Stadium on 19 September.

Over the course of three weeks, the neighbouring countries will play two Tests and three T20Is.

While India are the clear favourites, Bangladesh will be aiming to replicate their recent impressive victory in Pakistan.

Bangladesh pacers Nahid Rana, Taskin Ahmed and Hasan Mahmud in training. The pace trio played pivotal role in the decisive second Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi. Photo: Tamil Nadu Cricket Association

Since their Test debut in November 2000, Bangladesh have yet to secure a win against India in this format. The two teams have met in 13 Tests across eight series over the past 24 years, with India dominating on every occasion.

Bangladesh's batting mainstay Mushfiqur Rahim will look to carry his form from the Pakistan series, where he scored a brilliant 191 in the first Test. Mushfiqur happens to be the batter to have scored second-most runs (604) in Tests involving Bangladesh and India, only behind India great Sachin Tendulkar's 820. Photo: Tamil Nadu Cricket Association

BANGLADESH TOUR OF INDIA 2024

1ST TEST

Sep 19-23, 10:00 am

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

2ND TEST

Sep 27-Oct 01, 10:00 am

Green Park, Kanpur

1ST T20I

Oct 06, 7:30 pm

New Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium, Gwalior

2ND T20I

Oct 09, 7:30 pm Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

3RD T20I

Oct 12, 7:30 pm

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad