Fixtures: Bangladesh tour of India 2024
Bangladesh's Test campaign is set to resume with a two-match away series against India, starting with the first Test at Chennai's iconic Chepauk Stadium on 19 September.
Over the course of three weeks, the neighbouring countries will play two Tests and three T20Is.
While India are the clear favourites, Bangladesh will be aiming to replicate their recent impressive victory in Pakistan.
Since their Test debut in November 2000, Bangladesh have yet to secure a win against India in this format. The two teams have met in 13 Tests across eight series over the past 24 years, with India dominating on every occasion.
BANGLADESH TOUR OF INDIA 2024
1ST TEST
Sep 19-23, 10:00 am
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
2ND TEST
Sep 27-Oct 01, 10:00 am
Green Park, Kanpur
1ST T20I
Oct 06, 7:30 pm
New Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium, Gwalior
2ND T20I
Oct 09, 7:30 pm Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
3RD T20I
Oct 12, 7:30 pm
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
