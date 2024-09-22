Politics
Chhatra League demands safe campuses, end to extrajudicial killings

Star Digital Report
Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) today demanded an end to "extrajudicial killings" and ensuring "safe campuses" across the country.

A press release signed by President of BCL central unit Saddam Hussain and General Secretary Sheikh Wali Asif Enan was issued in this regard and sent to the media today.

The organisation, Awami League's student wing, has expressed concern over the recent "extra-judicial killings" of Tofazzal Hossain at Dhaka University, Shamim Molla at Jahangirnagar University and Abdullah Al Masood at Rajshahi University.

Chhatra League has urged the administration and law enforcement agencies to take appropriate action against those involved in this incident following an impartial investigation.

This is the first official press release issued by the BCL after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government on August 5.

Since then, BCL leaders, including the president and general secretary, are out of the scene.

Bangladesh Chatra League (BCL)BCLSafe campus for students
