Naeem sets record as BCL kicks off

Experienced campaigner Naeem Islam stole the spotlight on the opening day of the first round of the Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) – country's only franchise-based first-class competition -- which kicked off across two venues yesterday.

With an unbeaten 103 off 175 deliveries, featuring three sixes and six fours, Naeem fought the lone battle for North Zone as they posted 256 for eight in Sylhet.

The 36-year-old smashed his 33rd first-class hundred, setting a national record in the process, surpassing Tushar Imran's 32 tons.

Central kept losing wickets right from the start after being sent to bat and were struggling on 63 for four, courtesy of pacer Musfik Hasan who removed the top three and ended with figures of three for 28 from his 13 overs.

Coming in at number nine, Shohidul Islam scored the second-highest 47 and added 98 runs with Naeem for the eighth wicket. Seamer Abdullah Al Mamun also made a mark with two scalps.

Meanwhile, at Chattogram's Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, a 158-run opening stand between Parvez Emon and Shykat Ali helped East Zone post 242 for five against South Zone.

The latter was dismissed after hitting nine fours and a six for his 77 off 150 balls. Parvez followed suit soon after scoring 90 off 167 balls, laced with seven fours and two sixes. Denying the batter a century was left-arm spinner Tanvir Islam, who eventually took three wickets as East Zone lost bearings in the middle.