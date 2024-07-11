Bangladesh
Thu Jul 11, 2024 04:43 PM
Last update on: Thu Jul 11, 2024 05:44 PM

Bangladesh

Students block Shahbagh removing police barricade

Star Digital Report
Thu Jul 11, 2024 04:43 PM Last update on: Thu Jul 11, 2024 05:44 PM

Agitating students once again blocked Shahbagh intersection after a face-off with police this afternoon. 

Earlier, protesters marched towards the intersection from the Dhaka University central library around 4:30pm for their Bangla Blockade programme against reinstatement of quotas in government jobs.

Law enforcers meanwhile took position at the intersection and put-up barricades after the DMP earlier said it would take legal action if protesters continued to put up blockades.

As the students reached Shahbagh, police intercepted them. Soon, a tussle ensued.

Photo: Prabir Das
BCL ready to face those trying to politicise quota protests: Saddam

Earlier, hundreds of Chhatra League activists had gathered at Madhur Canteen, reports our DU correspondent.

Earlier, BCL President Saddam Hossain said some are trying to use the movement politically and that the Chhatra League was ready to face them.

Will take legal action if quota protesters continue to block roads: DMP
Will take legal action if quota protesters continue to block roads: DMP

He said, general students who joined the quota reform movement left the protests following the Supreme Court's status quo on the High Court order reinstating quotas in government jobs, some protesters have been trying to extend the movement.

Students and job seekers have been waging a movement for the past week and a half against the High Court's decision to declare illegal a 2018 government circular that cancelled the quota system in government jobs.

Yesterday, the Supreme Court issued a status quo on the HC judgement for four weeks. 

 

