Students block Shahbagh removing police barricade

Agitating students once again blocked Shahbagh intersection after a face-off with police this afternoon.

Earlier, protesters marched towards the intersection from the Dhaka University central library around 4:30pm for their Bangla Blockade programme against reinstatement of quotas in government jobs.

Law enforcers meanwhile took position at the intersection and put-up barricades after the DMP earlier said it would take legal action if protesters continued to put up blockades.

As the students reached Shahbagh, police intercepted them. Soon, a tussle ensued.

Earlier, hundreds of Chhatra League activists had gathered at Madhur Canteen, reports our DU correspondent.

Earlier, BCL President Saddam Hossain said some are trying to use the movement politically and that the Chhatra League was ready to face them.

He said, general students who joined the quota reform movement left the protests following the Supreme Court's status quo on the High Court order reinstating quotas in government jobs, some protesters have been trying to extend the movement.

Students and job seekers have been waging a movement for the past week and a half against the High Court's decision to declare illegal a 2018 government circular that cancelled the quota system in government jobs.

Yesterday, the Supreme Court issued a status quo on the HC judgement for four weeks.