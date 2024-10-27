Tk 1 lakh bounty if anyone catches BCL armed cadres: Comilla University coordinator

A coordinator of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement announced a Tk 1 lakh bounty if anyone can catch armed cadres of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) and hand them over to police.

Abu Mohammad Raihan, an Anti-discrimination Student Movement coordinator from Comilla University, posted this on his Facebook profile yesterday morning.

When contacted, the coordinator confirmed the matter to The Daily Star.

His Facebook post went viral on social media, our local correspondent reports.

In the post, Raihan shared his opinion in the comments section that the reward will be applicable only for the Cumilla area and not for other areas.

He also said that on August 5, armed BCL activists attacked and fired bullets on the students and general people indiscriminately. They were in possession of a huge number of firearms. If those cadres are caught and handed over to police, then Tk 1 lakh will be given as bounty, he added.