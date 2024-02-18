Cricket
Star Sports Report
Sun Feb 18, 2024 01:26 PM
Last update on: Sun Feb 18, 2024 02:10 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

No internal damage on Mustafizur's head, franchise confirms

Star Sports Report
Sun Feb 18, 2024 01:26 PM Last update on: Sun Feb 18, 2024 02:10 PM
Mustafizur Rahman transferred to the ambulance on a stretcher. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Comilla Victorians and Bangladesh national team pacer Mustafizur Rahman did not suffer any internal damage to his head, confirmed the franchise through a statement.

The pacer was hit on the head when going back to his run-up during a net session at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram earlier today. He was rushed to the Imperial Hospital where scans were done on his head.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Read more

Mustafizur taken to hospital after ball strikes his head

"During practice a ball hit directly at left parietal area( head) of Mustafizur Rahman. There was open wound at his parietal area and we have worked with compression bandage to stop bleeding and immediately had shifted him to Imperial hospital," said a press release from Comilla Victorians franchise, quoting its physio Zahidul Islam Sazal.

Mustafizur collapsing on the field after a blow to the head. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

The statement added that the injury was only external and the pacer was under supervision of the team physio.

"After CT scan, we are satisfied that he had only external injury, there was no intracranial bleeding.  Now surgical team has given him stitches for open wound. Now he is under close supervision of Comilla Victorians team physio," the statement said.

Related topic:
Mustafizur RahmanComilla VictoriansBPLBangladesh Premier LeagueZahur Ahmed Chowdhury StadiumChattogramMustafiz Hospitalized After Ball Hit
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Afghanistan 126 all out despite Omarzai half-century

Andre Russell, Sunil Narine

Narine, Russell join Comilla

1d ago
Tamim Iqbal

Dhaka suffer ninth straight defeat

3d ago

Hasan’s game-changing over, Rony’s blistering start, Shanto’s match-winning fifty: Which was your turning point?

Shakib

Shakib the batter resurfaces

1w ago
জিডিপি
|অর্থনীতি

মহামারি বাদ দিলে জিডিপি প্রবৃদ্ধি ১৩ বছরে সর্বনিম্ন

২০২২-২৩ সালে অর্থনীতি বেড়েছে ছয় দশমিক শূন্য তিন শতাংশ। ২০২১-২২ সালে তা ছিল সাত দশমিক এক শতাংশ।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

জাতীয় পার্টি এখন চরম বিপর্যয়ে: রওশন এরশাদ

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification