No internal damage on Mustafizur's head, franchise confirms

Comilla Victorians and Bangladesh national team pacer Mustafizur Rahman did not suffer any internal damage to his head, confirmed the franchise through a statement.

The pacer was hit on the head when going back to his run-up during a net session at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram earlier today. He was rushed to the Imperial Hospital where scans were done on his head.

"During practice a ball hit directly at left parietal area( head) of Mustafizur Rahman. There was open wound at his parietal area and we have worked with compression bandage to stop bleeding and immediately had shifted him to Imperial hospital," said a press release from Comilla Victorians franchise, quoting its physio Zahidul Islam Sazal.

Mustafizur collapsing on the field after a blow to the head. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

The statement added that the injury was only external and the pacer was under supervision of the team physio.

"After CT scan, we are satisfied that he had only external injury, there was no intracranial bleeding. Now surgical team has given him stitches for open wound. Now he is under close supervision of Comilla Victorians team physio," the statement said.