Mustafizur taken to hospital after ball strikes his head

Mustafizur Rahman grimaces in pain as blood spills from his head. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman has been struck on the head during a net session of Comilla Victorians at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram today.

The ace pacer was reportedly going back to his bowling mark when a ball hit by Comilla Captain Liton Das hit the back of Mustafizur's head.

The premier pacer of Bangladesh had blood spilling from his head. He was immediately treated with ice on the ground before stretched off the field to the ambulance, informed our photographer on the spot, Firoz Ahmed.

he also informed that Mustafizur was taken to the emergency unit of Imperial Hospital for assessment and treatment.

There are no matches of the BPL today. Comilla will play against Sylhet Strikers in the afternoon game tomorrow.