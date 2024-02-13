No foreigners in Dhaka Premier League this year

Cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolis (CCDM) announced yesterday that the next edition of the List-A competition Dhaka Premier League (DPL) will not have any foreign players as most clubs were uninterested to bear the expense of overseas recruits.

"Clubs had proposed it last year and it was under discussion," said CCDM chairman said Mohammad Salahuddin when asked if the dollar crisis was a reason for not allowing foreign stars.

"Majority of the clubs favoured having no foreigners, plus for the expense of one foreigner the clubs can afford to accommodate more local players," he added when asked how many clubs wanted this change.

Many of the players had also complained that they were yet to receive payments for last season from the clubs.

The CCDM chairman said, "From our side, we have handed out penalties when it was warranted. Today [Tuesday] we have taken another step to penalise clubs after talking to the players and the clubs," Salahuddin said.

"[At one club] There was a clause that they can cut salary [on the basis of performance] and the players agreed to it and signed it. Players should be careful about signing these kinds of agreements," he added.

At the meeting, the CCDM also fixed March 9 as the starting date of the tournament, which will played in four venues-- BKSP 3 and 4 in Savar, Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur and Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium in Fatullah.

The players' transfer would take place on February 28 and 29.