No Shakib-Tamim face-off as Shakib absent in Sheikh Jamal XI

Sat Apr 6, 2024 09:00 AM
Last update on: Sat Apr 6, 2024 11:54 AM

While Tamim Iqbal started for Prime Bank Cricket Club, Shakib Al Hasan was not included in the Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club eleven during the two sides' Dhaka Premier League (DPL) encounter at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Saturday.   

It was learned that Shakib was supposed to leave for Umrah hajj, and hence, was not included in the eleven for this game. 

Shakib's Sheikh Jamal are second in the standings with 12 points, one place above Tamim's Prime Bank courtesy of a better net run-rate.

Meanwhile, a number of national team players like Najmul Hossain Shanto (Abahani), Mehedi Hasan Miraz (Mohammedan), Mominul Haque (Legends of Rupganj), and Nayeem Hasan (Mohammedan) started for their respective sides in the ninth round, which started today, following the Sri Lanka series.

Yesterday, Shinepukur Cricket Club picked up their fifth win, beating Rupganj Tigers by 10 wickets at Mirpur. The highlight of the game was Shinepukur openers Tanzid Tamim and Jishan Alam's rampant partnership to finish a chase of 110 in just nine overs.

Batting first, Rupganj Tigers managed just 110 in 39.4 overs. Jishan remained unbeaten 58 off 28 balls with two fours and six sixes while Tanzid made a 26-ball 48 laced with six fours and three sixes as Shinepukur romped to victory.

At the Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium in Fatullah, City Club notched their first win of the tournament, beating Brothers Union by 20 runs.

Sazzadul Hoque's 84-ball 70 and Moinul Islam's 53 saw City reach 251-9 as pacer Abu Jayed Rahi picked up four wickets for Brothers.

Right-arm pacer Irfan Hossain bagged a fifer as Brothers were restricted to 231-8 in reply.

