Students of 7 DU-affiliated colleges block Science Lab for second consecutive day

Students of the seven Dhaka University-affiliated colleges blocked the Science Lab intersection for the second day in a row, demanding the formation of an independent university for their institutions.

The students first gathered on the Dhaka College campus around 11:00am before moving to the intersection and staging a blockade at 11:30am.

"As per our prior announcement, we are again blocking the Science Lab intersection to demand a separate university for the seven colleges," said Nayim Hawlader, a Dhaka College student and organiser of the protest.

In this regard, New Market Police Station officer-in-charge said, "We will urge students to withdraw from the main road to ease traffic flow."