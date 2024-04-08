DPL awaits Super League boost after Eid break

The Dhaka Premier League (DPL) entered a week-long break for the Eid holidays after the conclusion of the ninth round matches yesterday and with just two rounds to go in the league phase, a lack of competitiveness has been the overarching trait of this year's DPL so far.

Despite majority of national team players missing most matches in DPL due to the home series against Sri Lanka, the disparity between the teams has remained great.

Nine rounds into the league, two clubs – Partex Sporting Club and Rupganj Tigers – have just one win each while two other clubs – City Club and Gazi Tyres Cricket Academy – have managed two wins each.

After the first four rounds, four of the teams were on zero points without any wins, indicating the one-sidedness of the ongoing tournament.

While the likes of Partex, City Club or Rupganj Tigers have struggled to earn any points, table-toppers Abahani have won all nine of their games and can even afford to give a break to star batter Liton Das, who is struggling for form, without any hesitation.

Yesterday, bottom-placed Rupganj Tigers finally opened their account with a 31-run win over Brothers Union in a rain-curtailed game at BKSP Ground 3.

At BKSP Ground 4, Partex Sporting Club, who are 11th in the standings, slumped to a two-wicket loss to City Club in a tight game. City Club are now ninth in the table, one place above Gazi Tyres.

Brothers Union are eighth in the standings with just three wins while Legends of Rupganj, who suffered an eight-wicket loss to Abahani on April 6, have five wins, same as seventh place Gazi Group Cricketers.

Shinepukur Cricket Club, meanwhile, climbed to fourth position in the standings after beating Gazi Group by 80 runs in a 43-over-a-side game at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, their second win on the trot.

National team players – Rishad Hossain and Nahid Rana – produced the goods for Shinepukur, claiming four wickets each to bundle out Gazi Group for just 161.

The DPL will resume on April 15 and the league phase would end on April 19. The top six teams in the league stage will move onto the Super League stage- which is likely to begin on April 22.

After a mostly dull league phase, hopes are that the country's premier domestic 50-over competition will come into life in the Super League phase.

Average 1st innings total at DPL venues

Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium: 218

Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium: 201

BKSP Ground 3: 195

BKSP Ground 4: 231

1st innings totals under 200: 21 in 51 innings (41.20 percent)

Highest total: Prime Bank 380-4 in 49 overs vs Brother Union at BKSP Ground 4.

Most runs

Parvez Hossain Emon: 493 at a strike rate of 93.54

Mahidul Islam Ankon: 453 at a strike rate of 71.9

Tamim Iqbal: 403 at a strike rate of 78.86

Most wickets

Ruyel Miah: 21 at an economy rate of 4.47

Abu Hider: 20 at an economy rate of 4.35

Maruf Mridha: 19 at an economy rate of 5.13

**All the stats have been calculated till the 54th match of the tournament played on April 7, 2024.