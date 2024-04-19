Partex survive as Super League lineup confirmed

Partex Sporting avoided relegation league by picking up a three-wicket win against Rupganj Tigers Cricket Club in their Dhaka Premier League game at BKSP 3 today while the Super League lineup has been finalised as Abahani Limited, Shinepukur Cricket Club, Mohammedan Sporting, Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi, Prime Bank and Gazi Group Cricketers made the top six in the standings.

Rupganj opted to bat and wicketkeeper-batter Jashim Uddin's 81 and Sohag Gazi's 67 along with a cameo 42 from Salman Hossain helped them to 259 as Mohor Sheikh and Muktar Ali picked up three wickets each for Partex.

Following some early wickets, Tanbir Hayder played a match-winning 72-run knock, ably supported by Ahrar Amin's 58. Needing 14 runs off the last two overs, Tofael Ahmed's 17-ball 24 saw Partex win the crucial game.

Having clinched the win, it came down to head-to-head results between four bottom teams -- Partex, Gazi Tyres, Rupganj Tigers and City Club. Even though Partex and Gazi Tyres both had two wins in the head-to-head equation, Partex finished ninth and survived the drop courtesy of their 52-run win over Gazi Tyres during the earlier phase of the league.

All three of Rupganj Tigers, Gazi Tyres and City Club will play relegation league from which two teams will drop to lower tier.

At Mirpur's Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mohammedan beat Brothers Union by five wickets as Nasum Ahmed's fifer saw Brothers bowled out for 135. Skipper Imrul Kayes hit a 71-ball 92 as Mohammedan assailed the target in 23.2 overs.

Gazi Group ensured the last Super League spot with an eight-wicket win over City Club, ensuring Legends of Rupganj stayed seventh. Ruyel Miah continued his domination over batters with three wickets as City folded for 180 all out. Habibur Rahman hit an unbeaten 81-ball 61 while Anisul Islam's fifty saw Gazi Group ensure Super League with a handsome win.

Abahani finished top of the standings with 22 points and are all but certain to clinch the league. They will need just two wins in the Super League stage to have an unassailable lead.