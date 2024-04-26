Cricket
Sports Reporter
Fri Apr 26, 2024 08:20 PM
Last update on: Fri Apr 26, 2024 08:36 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Heatwave defers DPL schedule

Sports Reporter
Fri Apr 26, 2024 08:20 PM Last update on: Fri Apr 26, 2024 08:36 PM

The third round of the ongoing Super League phase of the Dhaka Premier League was rescheduled and pushed back by two days due to the severe heatwave that has been sweeping across the country in recent weeks. 

The second round was completed on Thursday and the next round was slated to begin on Sunday but a Cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolis official told The Daily Star today that it will now be played on Tuesday instead.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"All the clubs wanted rest, so we decided to start our next phase from April 30," the CCDM official said.

Meanwhile, in the Relegation League, City Club's fate was sealed today when they lost by 87 runs against Rupganj Tigers Cricket Club at the BKSP Ground-3. City Club also lost their first match against Gazi Tyres Cricket Academy on Tuesday and two losses in the three-team league saw them drop to the first division.

Shamsur Rahman scored a 115-ball 103 that helped Rupganj post 257 after opting to bat first. In reply, City Club were bundled out for 170 in 41.1 overs.

Related topic:
Dhaka Premier LeagueDPL 2024City ClubCCDMShamsur RahmanRupganj Tigers Cricket Club
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

DPL Super League begins on Monday

5d ago
Tamim Iqbal

Tamim underwhelms in 50-overs return

1m ago

Mushfik takes four as Mohammedan beat City Club 

1m ago

Remembering the Poet Shamsur Rahman -- from Susmita Islam’s Phirey Phirey Chai

1y ago

I watch every match Mustafizur plays in IPL: Shoriful 

4d ago
|হাসপাতাল

চাপ সামলাতে হিমশিম খাচ্ছি: হৃদরোগ ইনস্টিটিউটের চিকিৎসক

চিকিৎসকরা জানান, এই ধরনের গরম আবহাওয়ায় রক্ত সঞ্চালনের জন্য হার্টের ওপর অতিরিক্ত চাপ পড়তে পারে। যার কারণে বুকে ব্যথা, শ্বাসকষ্ট, এমনকি কখনো কখনো হার্ট অ্যাটাক পর্যন্ত হতে পারে।

৪৭ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

নিজেদের ব্যর্থতা গোপন করতেই কি বাংলাদেশ ব্যাংকে সাংবাদিক প্রবেশে নিষেধাজ্ঞা, প্রশ্ন টিআইবির

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification