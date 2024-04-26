Heatwave defers DPL schedule

The third round of the ongoing Super League phase of the Dhaka Premier League was rescheduled and pushed back by two days due to the severe heatwave that has been sweeping across the country in recent weeks.

The second round was completed on Thursday and the next round was slated to begin on Sunday but a Cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolis official told The Daily Star today that it will now be played on Tuesday instead.

"All the clubs wanted rest, so we decided to start our next phase from April 30," the CCDM official said.

Meanwhile, in the Relegation League, City Club's fate was sealed today when they lost by 87 runs against Rupganj Tigers Cricket Club at the BKSP Ground-3. City Club also lost their first match against Gazi Tyres Cricket Academy on Tuesday and two losses in the three-team league saw them drop to the first division.

Shamsur Rahman scored a 115-ball 103 that helped Rupganj post 257 after opting to bat first. In reply, City Club were bundled out for 170 in 41.1 overs.