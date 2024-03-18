Gazi Group, Legends of Rupganj hold nerves

(L-R) Player of the match in Dhaka Premier League fixtures on March 18, 2024: Gazi Group's Ruyel Miah, Legend of Rupganj's Aminul Islam Biplob, and Partex's Rakibul Atik. Photo: BCB

Two of the three Dhaka Premier League fixtures churned out thrillers on Monday, with Gazi Group Cricketers winning by three runs against Mohammedan Sporting Club and Legends of Rupganj edging past Rupganj Tigers Cricket Club by a solitary wicket.

At Narayanganj's Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium, Mohammedan keeper-batter Mahidul Islam Ankon's valiant 94 off 123 balls went in vain as Gazi Group, who rode from opener Anisul Islam's 71 to tally 191 all out in 47.4 overs, held their nerves in the last over, dismissing Ankon through a run-out in the penultimate delivery before ensuring the last ball did not yield any run.

Gazi Group's Ruyel Miah starred with a five-wicket haul and the left-arm medium pacer had left Mohammedan on the backfoot early by removing their first three batters, the likes of Imrul Kayes and Rony Talukdar.

Meanwhile, at Savar's BKSP-4 Ground, Rupganj Tigers were sensing victory after their oppositions were reeling at 133 for seven in chase of 210. However, middle-order batter Aminul Islam stayed unbeaten on a 71-ball 51 and shepherded the tail to guide Legends of Rupganj past the finish line with two balls to spare.

Elsewhere, at BKSP-3 Ground, several players made good contributions for Partex Sporting Club who handed a 52-run defeat to Gazi Tyres Cricket Academy. Partex's Rakibul Atik was adjudged match's best player for his impressive figures of 10-2-15-3.