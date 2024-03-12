Big names win big on DPL’s opening day

The Dhaka Premier League got underway across venues in the city yesterday and the big clubs made their presence felt, picking up easy wins.

Partex Sporting Club failed to put up a fight against defending champions Abahani, succumbing to a 171-run defeat at Mirpur's Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Sent in to bat, Abahani opener Sabbir Hossain smashed a 38-ball fifty during a century-stand with Mohammad Naim. Sabbir departed in the 18th over after a 59-ball 71 before Abahani saw a regular loss of wickets. Naim managed 37 off 58 while Afif Hossain got out for a duck before Mahmudul Hasan Joy (34) and Jaker Ali (21) stitched together a 49-run stand. Mossaddek Hossain's 42 and Mohammad Saifuddin's 31 helped Abahani reach 268 for nine.

Partex, in reply, slumped to 45 for five at one stage and were eventually bowled out for 97, with left-arm spinner Tanvir Islam picking up four for 26.

At BKSP Ground 3, Ashiqur Rahman Shibli of Gazi Tyres Cricket Academy carried his bat through the innings with a 133-ball 89 against Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club but no major contributions came from the other batters as Gazi were bowled out for 167. Left-arm spinner Tipu Sultan bagged four for 30.

In reply, Sheikh Jamal cruised to the target in 31.4 overs. Saif Hassan struck 45 at the top before Nurul Hasan's 31 and Yasir Ali's 32-ball 44 saw them coast to victory by six wickets.

Tamim Iqbal returned to fifty-overs cricket at Fatullah, but the left-handed batter could not make merry after winning the BPL recently, falling for 17 against Shinepukur Cricket Club. Prime Bank lost wickets in regular intervals before Nazmul Islam and Rubel Hossain's 10th-wicket stand of 69 helped them to 196 all out in 47 overs. Nazmul hit 40 off 53 while Rubel remained unbeaten on 23.

Pacer Hasan Mahmud put in a tidy bowling display, picking up four for 15 runs in 10 overs while spinner Sunzamul Islam bagged three for 29 as Shinepukur were bowled out for 125, helping the bankers to a 71-run win.