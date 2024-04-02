Abahani extend unbeaten streak with win over Mohammedan

Abahani extended their unbeaten streak to eight matches as they beat archrivals Mohammedan comprehensively by eight wickets at the Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium in Fatullah on Tuesday.

Half-centuries from Jaker Ali Anik and Mohammad Naim helped Abahani chase down Mohammedan's 190-run total comfortably with 15 overs to spare. The win took table-toppers four points clear of second-placed Mohammedan.

It was Abahani pacers Taskin Ahmed and Tanzim Hasan Sakib who did the damage with the new ball after they put Mohammedan in to bat first. The pace duo took out the first four Mohammedan batters, with two wickets apiece, and Sakib returned at the death and scalped one more, standing out with three wickets for just 31 runs in 10 overs.

Mohammedan lost six wickets before reaching 100 but it was veteran Mahmudullah Riyad, who scored his first half-century of the ongoing edition -- his 55th in List A cricket -- that helped propel Mohammedan to 190.

Abahani lost opener Anamul Haque Bijoy early in the Powerplay but Naim took the onus upon himself to make the run-chase easier with a 62-ball 63 that featured three sixes and five fours. Naim built a 106-run stand with in-form Anik, whose 90-ball 78 featured six maximums and four fours.

Naim fell prey to left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed with the score at 122 but Jaker played a steady hand in a 73-run stand with Afif Hossain (39 off 38) to take the Sky Blues home.

Meanwhile, two other fixtures of the day -- Sheikh Jamal vs Legends of Rupganj and Prime Bank vs Partex -- scheduled to be played at two grounds of BKSP were postponed due to an accident at Savar's Jorpul area. There was heavy traffic on the road as the teams could not reach the venue on time.