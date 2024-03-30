Bijoy ton guides Abahani to easy win over Gazi Group

Abahani opener Anamul Haque Bijoy notched up his 19th List A ton to guide his side to a comfortable seven-wicket win over Gazi Group Cricketers in the ongoing Dhaka Premier League at BKSP Ground-3 in Savar on Saturday.

Bijoy, who managed just 42 runs in his previous three outings in the ongoing edition, put away seven fours and four sixes for an unbeaten 107-run knock off 118 balls which took Abahani across the line in pursuit of a 205-run target.

Star-studded with national team players, Abahani bundled out Gazi Group for 204, courtesy of two wickets apiece from Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mohammad Saifuddin and Tanvir Islam.

In reply, a 122-run stand between Anamul and an in-form Jaker Ali Anik (58 off 70) made sure Abahani made it seven wins in as many matches to retain their position at the top of the table.

At the Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium in Fatullah, second-placed Mohammedan Sporting Club beat defending champions Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club by five runs to pick up their sixth win.

On a wicket on which batters struggled, Mohammedan's Mahidul Islam Ankon, the tournament's second-highest run-getter so far, stood tall with his sixth fifty as his 104-ball 70 along with Abu Hider Rony's 36-ball 45 bailed Mohammedan out and helped them to post 200.

Sheikh Jamal opener Saif Hassan remained unbeaten on 84 off 120 balls but couldn't get his team across the line, as they finished at 195 for eight.

In the other fixture of the day, Nazmul Islam Apu's fourth five-wicket haul in List A cricket helped set up a five-wicket win for Prime Bank Cricket Club over Legends of Rupganj at BKSP Ground-4.

Apu's efforts helped skittle out Rupganj for 165 and Prime Bank chased down the target in 34.5 overs to climb to third place.