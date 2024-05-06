Hockey federation wants to hold playoff between May 10 and 13

Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF) today issued letters to Dhaka Mariner Youngs Club and Abahani to take part in the playoff match to decide the title of the Dhaka Premier Hockey League between May 10 and 13.

Both teams finished top of the table with 37 points each after the completion of the league on April 19, and the game's local governing body requested the teams to play the playoff match subsequently, which both teams declined due to having released a number of key players.

"We have kept the playoff date open between May 10 and 13 so that they can't push it further back and play with proper preparation. We will fix the date after getting their answers," BHF general secretary Mominul Haque Sayeed said, adding that they are trying to bring a foreign umpire who will conduct the match alongside a local umpire.

Mariners' general secretary Hasan Ullah Khan Rana, however, said that they would seek more time for the playoff game.

"As the playoff match is the final, we won't play for a defeat. We have to assemble the squad again with foreign players, so we will seek some more time," said Rana.

Abahani head coach Hedayetullah Razib echoed almost the same sentiment.

"We don't know how it is possible to play the playoff with such a short preparation. We have to reorganise the squad and fly in the foreign players for preparation. We will inform the federation about our decision after a discussion," said Razib.