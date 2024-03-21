Mashrafe bags five in DPL

Bangladesh's former ODI captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza picked up a five-wicket haul for Legends of Rupganj in his return to action against Gazi Group Cricketers in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) today.

Mashrafe could play just five matches in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) before he had to leave the tournament due to political engagements.

Sent in to bat, Gazi were skittled out for just 136, courtesy of Mashrafe's five for 19 in 8 overs.

Mashrafe opened his account with a caught and bowled to remove Pritom Kumar for 14. Although he was still bowling with a shortened run-up, his line and length along with movement were still troubling for batters.

He produced a double-wicket over to remove Sabbir Hossen and Foysal Ahmed before returning next over to pick up Moin Khan for one.

He went on to complete his fifer in the 23rd over with the wicket of Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby. It was Mashrafe's eighth List A five-wicket haul with only Abdur Razzak ahead of him amongst Bangladesh bowlers with nine five-wicket hauls.

Rupganj chased down the target in 28 overs as Chowdhury Mohammad Rizwan hit an unbeaten 44-ball 47 while Shamim Hossain played a cameo 16-ball 26 to help Rupganj to a six-wicket win.