Mustafizur ends Neesham carnage

Even as New Zealand kept losing wickets, James Neesham played a blinder of an innings, taking the hosts past 100-run mark with some aggressive shots. Mustafizur Rahman, though, dismissed the left-hand batter with a low full toss which Neesham (48 off 28) played straight to Afif in the deep.

Rishad breaks 30-run partnership

Leg-spinner Rishad Hossain struck with his second ball to end a 30-run partnership between Mark Chapman and James Neesham. Rishad got Chapman (19) to play one away from his body as the ball looped up in deep where Tanjim Hasan Sakib took the catch. New Zealand were five down for 50 in the 10th over.

Mahedi Hasan and Shoriful Islam struck three times within the first two overs as New Zealand were reduced to two for three.

Mahedi dislodged opener Tim Seifert's castle with one that spun a bit in in the first over of the innings before Shoriful hit twice in two balls -- getting Fin Allen to edge one to Soumya Sarkar at first slip and then getting Glenn Phillips, who shouldered arms, trapped right in front.

Mahedi then returned to get rid of the dangerous-looking Daryll Mitchell -- bowled in identical fashion as Seifert -- as New Zealand were 36 for four after six overs.

Bangladesh opt to field against NZ in Napier T20

Fresh off their first-ever ODI win on New Zealand soil, a buoyant Bangladesh side would look to repeat the same dose on the hosts as the two sides meet in Napier -- the venue for Bangladesh historic win last week -- in the first T20I today.

Bangladesh, like that ODI, won the toss and elected to field first. Remember, the Najmul Hossain Shanto-led side bowled New Zealand for 98 before chasing down the target with nine wickets in hand in that third ODI of the series. So no surprises after Shanto won the toss and elected to bat first.

Leg-spinner Rishad Hossain gets in to the Bangladesh side as all-rounder Mehedi Hasan Miraz misses out. Bangladesh play with three pacers plus Soumya Sarkar alongside two spinners in Mahedi Hasan and Rishad.

TEAMS

Bangladesh: Litton Das (wk), Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Rony Talukdar, Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman

New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c), Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Ben Sears