Bangladesh suffer 44-run defeat in 1st ODI

Bangladesh lost the first ODI of the three-match series by 44 runs in Duckworth and Lewis method after reaching 200-9, while in pursuit of 245 runs in the rain-curtailed 30-over chase at the University Oval in Dunedin today.

Anamul Haque hit a brisk 43 while Afif Hossain and Tohwid Hridoy made 38 and 33 respectively but neither of the three could convert their start into a big innings to take Bangladesh all the way,

Debutant Josh Clarkson, Ish Sodhi and Adam Milne took a couple of wickets as the hosts won the match comfortably.

Earlier, New Zealand posted 239-7 in 30 overs thanks to Will Young's third ODI ton and a 77-ball 92 from Tom Latham.

Match slipping away from Tigers

Afif Hossain's counter-attacking innings ended on 38 off 28 balls as Bangladesh are reduced to 165-7 after 24 overs and are heading towards a defeat chasing 245 in the rain-curtailed 30-over chase in the first ODI of the three-match series against New Zealand at the University Oval in Dunedin today.

Afif, who laced five fours and one six, pulled a ball from Jacob Duffy straight to a fielder and with his dismissal Bangladesh's fleeting hopes in the match all but came to an end.

Mehedi Hasan Miraz is now in the middle along with tailender Shoriful Islam.

Hridoy departs as match slipping away from Tigers

Afif Hossain and Towhid Hridoy's brilliant counter-attacking partnership came to an end when the latter departed for 33 off 27 balls in 22.3 overs, with Bangladesh reduced to 159-6, chasing 245 in the rain-curtailed first ODI of the three-match series at the University Oval in Dunedin today.

Hridoy, who hit two fours and a six in his innings, got caught in the deep off Ish Sodhi, which ended his stand with Afif on 56 off 38 balls.

Afif, who has so far laced five fours and one six, is now the key in Bangladesh's chase and is unbeaten on 36 off 25 balls and has been joined by Mehedi Hasan Miraz.

Bangladesh are 161-6 after 23 overs and need 84 off 42 deliveries.

Bangladesh losing their way in chase

Bangladesh are losing their way in the chase as they have lost three wickets in quick succession and are 105-5 after 16.1 overs, chasing 245 in 30 overs in a rain-curtailed match against New Zealand in the first ODI of the three-match series at the University Oval in Dunedin today.

Debutant Josh Clarkson dismissed Anamul Haque (43 off 39 balls) and Litton Das (22 off 19) in quick successions.

Experienced batter Mushfiqur Rahim then threw away his wicket with an ill-fated reverse sweep against Rachin Ravindra, which was easily caught by the keeper.

Anamul falls short of fifty

Anamul Haque fell seven runs short of a half-century as Bangladesh lost their third wicket inside 12 overs with 80 runs on the board chasing 245 against New Zealand in the first ODI of the three-match series at the University Oval in Dunedin today.

Anamul tried to pull a short delivery against debutant pacer Josh Clarkson but ended up top-edging the ball, which the bowler caught himself.

Before getting out, Anamul hit five boundaries in his 39-ball stayint the middle.

Bangladesh suffer early blows in chase

Bangladesh have lost two early wickets chasing a revised target of 245, reaching 48 after seven overs in the first ODI of the three-match series against New Zealand at the University Oval in Dunedin today.

Anamul Haque, who came out to open, is batting on 28 off 24 balls and Litton Das is giving him company at the other end on one.

Soumya Sarkar got out for a duck in the first over, nicking off a delivery from Adam Milne to Tom Latham in slip.

Anamul's innings almost came to an early end in the fourth over when he was on nine when he top-edged the ball up in the air against the Jacob Duffy. But wicketkeeper Tom Blundell misjudged the flight of the ball and ended up dropping the catch.

Bangladesh reached 44-1 after six overs. But Ish Sodhi then pegged back Bangladesh in the seventh over, rattling the stumps of captain Najmul Hossain Shanto (15).

Young smashes ton to help NZ post 239-7 in 30-over contest

New Zealand opener Will Young scored his third ODI hundred to propel his side to 239 for seven in the first ODI of the three-match series against Bangladesh in Dunedin on Sunday.

A rain delay of almost two hours following the toss curtailed the match to 40 overs a side. A second interruption saw overs being lost as the contest was now brought down to 30 overs each.

Bangladesh will need 245 runs to win owing to the adjusted total made by the DLS method.

Young smashed 14 fours and four sixes for his 84-ball 105-run knock, also putting together a 171-run third wicket stand with skipper Tom Latham, who scored a 77-ball 92 having put away three sixes and seven fours after Bangladesh left-arm pacer Shoriful Islam struck twice in the opening over of the innings to dismiss Rachin Ravindra and Henry Nicholls.

Mark Chapman pumped two sixes and a four in an 11-ball 20-run cameo before being runout.

Apart from Shoriful's double, Mehedi Hasan Miraz picked up one wicket when he castled Latham. A total of four runouts were seen as the hosts tried to push for runs in the latter stage of the innings.

Rain stops play after match reduced to 40 overs each

The first of the three-match ODI series was interrupted for a second time after the first delay forced the match to be curtailed to 40 over per side in Dunedin on Sunday.

New Zealand were at 108 for the loss of two after 19.2 overs when rain stopped proceedings for a second time. The first stoppage came right after the toss as the start of play was delayed for about two hours.

Kiwi skipper Tom Latham had reached his fifty as he remained unbeaten on 51 off 58 balls having put away six fours. He had opener Will Young not out on a steady 54-ball 41 at the other end.

Earlier both Rachin Ravindra and Henry Nicholls were dismissed by Bangladesh's left-arm pacer Shoriful Islam in the opening over of the innings, reducing the hosts to two down for five runs after which an unbeaten 103-run stand between Young and Latham was put together.

Bangladesh to field first in ODI opener against New Zealand

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and opted to field first in the first of the three-match ODI series against New Zealand in Dunedin on Sunday.

The visitors went with three frontline pacers, namely Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, and Mustafizur Rahman, and will also have the option of using Soumya Sarker as the fourth seamer.

Mehedi Hasan Miraz is the lone specialist spinner but the Tigers can use the part-time off-spin of Afif Hossain if needed.

Anamul Haque Bijoy returned to the side alongside Soumya and Afif.

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehedi Hasan Miraz, Soumya Sarker, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

New Zealand: Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Henry Nicholls, Tom Latham (capt), Tom Blundell, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy and Will O'Rourke.