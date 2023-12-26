Hathurusingha all praise for captain Shanto

Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha was all praise for stand-in skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto, stating that the cricketer has shown great positivity in his leadership skills.

The 25-year-old led Bangladesh to their maiden Test win over New Zealand last month in Sylhet and followed it up with the first-ever ODI win against the Kiwis at their den in the third and final ODI in Napier on December 23.

Shanto, who led from the front on both occasions, has been a consistent performer for the Tigers across all formats in recent times.

"I see a lot of positives in his leadership and the tactical captaincy," Hathurusingha spoke highly of Shanto today ahead of the first T20I in Napier on Wednesday.

"I am very happy with the way he [Shanto] is conducting himself and getting the best out of the players while making clear communications as well. The last game was really world-class -- given the way he handled the bowling resources in such a situation and condition," the Bangladesh coach added.

Shanto was asked to take over the reins in the absence of regular skipper Shakib Al Hasan, who injured his finger during the ICC ODI World Cup in India, and since then the cricketer has shown great maturity as a leader both on and off the field.

As the team management is willing to start afresh to prepare for the future, it will be important that the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the think tank provide enough opportunity to Shanto for him to flourish as a leader, a role that he seems to enjoy in difficult situations.