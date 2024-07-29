Hathurusingha's arrival delayed due to visa issues

Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha's arrival to the country has been delayed due to visa issues, a Bangladesh Cricket Board official said on Monday.

The Sri Lankan was expected to arrive in Dhaka on July 30 ahead of the national team's final phase of the training camp but according to Cricket Operations in-charge Shahriar Nafees, Hathurusingha is now expected to arrive by August 2.

"It will take him [Hathurusingha] a few more days [to return]," Nafees told The Daily Star.

"There were issues with his visa. He had applied for a visa but as everything was shut off in the last few days, it took longer for him to get his visa. He has just received it."

"All of them [the remaining members of the coaching staff] will come together. Nic Pothas had to go back from Dubai [due to ongoing unrest in the country], but all of them will be in Dhaka by August 2."

Meanwhile, Nafees confirmed that the players will undergo a fitness test on August 3, with the Bangabandhu National Stadium being the likely venue.

"The match in Chattogram will conclude on July 31. The players will then arrive in Dhaka, rest on August 1 and 2, and have a fitness test on August 3. Training will then begin in Dhaka from the fourth," Nafees said.

"They will have a 1.6 km time trial. There is a chance that it could happen at the Bangabandhu National Stadium," he said.

"The A team has practice till the 31st, then they have a break on August 1, 2 and 3, they will have practice on the 4th and 5th, then they will leave on the 6th. By then, we will announce the squad," he concluded.