Shoriful earns big boost in T20I rankings 

Bangladesh pacer Shoriful Islam's latest exploits with the ball in the three-match T20I series in New Zealand have seen him surge 32 places in the ICC T20I bowling rankings.

The left-arm quick, who received his maiden Player of the Series award after Bangladesh drew the series T20I series against New Zealand 1-1, propelled to 56 on the chart. With six wickets taken in the three-match series, Shoriful has accumulated 462 points.

Shoriful's pace partner Mustafzir Rahman is the second Bangladesh bowler to have seen a rise on the latest rankings after he scalped two wickets at an economy rate of 4.89 in the three-match series. The Fizz, who is Bangladesh's top-rated bowler on the rankings, rose five places to 22 with 605 points.

Meanwhile, regular T20I skipper Shakib Al Hasan dropped six places to 28. Taskin Ahmed(33), Hasan Mahmud (43), and Nasum Ahmed (35) also dropped down on the chart.