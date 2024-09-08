Greater experience gave us belief for Pakistan triumph: Shoriful

Bangladesh pacer Shoriful Islam pointed out that the wealth of experience amongst players of his side gave them the edge in the historic 2-0 Test series win against Pakistan last week.

Wicket-keeper batter Mushfiqur Rahim is 10 matches away from playing 100 Tests, while Shakib Al Hasan (69) and Mominul Islam (63) were the other two amongst the Tigers' ranks to have played more than 50 Tests. Meanwhile, in the Pakistan camp, former skipper Babar Azam (54) was the only player to have crossed the half-century mark and the closest to the premier batter was current skipper Shan Masood with 35 matches.

"We had a greater chance of winning as we had more experienced players," Shoriful said in a video message on Bangladesh Cricket Board's Facebook page on Sunday.

"You can look at the contrast in the number of matches played between players of each side. Shakib [Al Hasan] always pointed it out; Mushfiqur Rahim is our most experienced player. He has played 91 or 92 [90] Tests. Those examples were set in our minds. We were ahead of them and we could win was the thought for us."

The left-arm pacer also credited the preparation Bangladesh were able to get, courtesy of an early arrival in Pakistan, for the wins. Bangladesh could not train and the team's foreign coaches could not come to the country owing to the political crisis last month.

"I think the preparation in Lahore helped us because of the facilities that were available to us. It was hotter in Lahore than it was in Rawalpindi. That helped us to gain an advantage," Shoriful said.

Shoriful played a key part in Bangladesh's 10-wicket win in the first Test at Rawalpindi. He struck in back-to-back overs in the first session on Day 1, removing Shan Masood and Babar Azam, which gave the visitors a solid start. He picked up another scalp in the second innings to help his side to a historic victory. The 23-year-old was ruled out of the second Test due to injury and was replaced by Taskin Ahmed.

Bangladesh's next assignment will take them across the border in India where they will play two Tests and three T20Is. The series starts with the first Test on September 19.

"India are comparatively a more experienced side than Pakistan in Tests. They are a big team. I think if we do well against a big team then more people worldwide will follow us and watch our cricket," Shoriful said.