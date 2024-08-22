Cricket
Star Sports Report
Thu Aug 22, 2024 12:53 PM
Last update on: Thu Aug 22, 2024 01:05 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Shoriful, Hridoy, Sohan urge countrymen to stand by flood victims

Star Sports Report
Thu Aug 22, 2024 12:53 PM Last update on: Thu Aug 22, 2024 01:05 PM

Cricketers Shoriful Islam, Towhid Hirdoy, and Nurul Hasan Sohan have urged countrymen to stand by the victims as a number of districts have been hit by severe floods. 

"O Allah, help the flood-affected people, Ameen," wrote pacer Shoriful, who is currently playing for the Bangladesh national team in the first of the two-Test series against Pakistan in Rawalpindi,  on his official Facebook page yesterday. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Hridoy, who is also in Pakistan's Islamabad playing for the Bangladesh 'A' team against Pakistan Shaheens in their second four-day game, expressed his helplessness in not being able to help people in such a situation. 

"I feel helpless when I can't be there by the side of people in any calamity. I asked my friends, who will be working at the field level. But I feel whatever we do, will it be enough? Still, we need to do our part – everyone has to come forward. Not only now, but we need to stand by the victims till the water recedes," read Hridoy's Facebook post. 

Sohan is currently in the country and has also expressed his helplessness in such a situation. 

"I feel completely helpless after seeing this picture. May Allah help them in this situation," wrote Sohan after sharing a picture of a flood victim. 
 

Related topic:
Shoriful IslamNurul Hasan SohanTowhid Hridoy
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

BPL 2024 captains photoshoot

Sohan, Bijoy at one side, Mashrafee & Tamim at the other

7m ago
Nurul Hasan Sohan

Sohan espouses fearless cricket

2y ago

Hridoy earns maiden Test call-up

5m ago
Nurul Hasan Sohan

'You either don't like me or don't understand the game'

5m ago

Shakib had warned Sohan the previous ball

1y ago
|প্রাকৃতিক দুর্যোগ

ফেনীতে লাইন তলিয়ে পূর্বাঞ্চলের সঙ্গে  রেলযোগাযোগ বিচ্ছিন্ন

আজ বৃহস্পতিবার সকাল সাড়ে ১০টার দিকে পানিতে ফেনীর ফাজিলপুর এলাকায় রেললাইনের একটি অংশ ডুবে যায়। তাছাড়া পানি তোড়ে লাইন থেকে পাথর ও মাটি সরে গেছে।

১৭ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

রায়পুরায় দুই গ্রুপের সংঘর্ষে গুলিবিদ্ধ হয়ে নিহত ৩

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification