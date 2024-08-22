Shoriful, Hridoy, Sohan urge countrymen to stand by flood victims

Cricketers Shoriful Islam, Towhid Hirdoy, and Nurul Hasan Sohan have urged countrymen to stand by the victims as a number of districts have been hit by severe floods.

"O Allah, help the flood-affected people, Ameen," wrote pacer Shoriful, who is currently playing for the Bangladesh national team in the first of the two-Test series against Pakistan in Rawalpindi, on his official Facebook page yesterday.

Hridoy, who is also in Pakistan's Islamabad playing for the Bangladesh 'A' team against Pakistan Shaheens in their second four-day game, expressed his helplessness in not being able to help people in such a situation.

"I feel helpless when I can't be there by the side of people in any calamity. I asked my friends, who will be working at the field level. But I feel whatever we do, will it be enough? Still, we need to do our part – everyone has to come forward. Not only now, but we need to stand by the victims till the water recedes," read Hridoy's Facebook post.

Sohan is currently in the country and has also expressed his helplessness in such a situation.

"I feel completely helpless after seeing this picture. May Allah help them in this situation," wrote Sohan after sharing a picture of a flood victim.

