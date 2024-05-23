Cricket
Star Sports Desk
Thu May 23, 2024 08:35 PM
Last update on: Thu May 23, 2024 08:57 PM

Cricket

Liton out as Tigers opt to bowl first in 2nd USA T20I

Star Sports Desk
Thu May 23, 2024 08:35 PM Last update on: Thu May 23, 2024 08:57 PM

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and opted to bowl first in the second T20I of the three-match series against the USA at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas on Thursday.

The Tigers made two changes as they left out out-of-form opener Liton Das and off-spinner Sheikh Mahedi Hasan and brought in opener Tanzid Tamim and pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib. 

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Tanzid Tamim, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Tanzim Sakib, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam. 

USA: Monank Patel (c & wk), Steven Taylor, Aaron Jones, Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Nitish Kumar, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Saurabh Netravalkar

push notification