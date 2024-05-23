Liton out as Tigers opt to bowl first in 2nd USA T20I
Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and opted to bowl first in the second T20I of the three-match series against the USA at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas on Thursday.
The Tigers made two changes as they left out out-of-form opener Liton Das and off-spinner Sheikh Mahedi Hasan and brought in opener Tanzid Tamim and pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib.
Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Tanzid Tamim, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Tanzim Sakib, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.
USA: Monank Patel (c & wk), Steven Taylor, Aaron Jones, Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Nitish Kumar, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Saurabh Netravalkar
